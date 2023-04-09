Twitter User Shares Photo of Cops Riding Scooty Without Helmet, Mumbai Police Responds

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is mandatory in India

Wearing a helmet while riding a two-wheeler is mandatory in India and the rule applies to everyone. The Motor Vehicles Act, specifically Section 129, addresses two-wheeler drivers, stating that driving/riding a two-wheeler without a helmet is a traffic violation and an illegal offense in the country.

Recently, a Twitter user shared a photo of two female police personnel riding a scooter without helmets in Mumbai. He also tagged the official Twitter handles of Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM of State Devendra Fadnavis, and Mumbai Police in the tweet to take action against the cops.

''MH01ED0659 What if we travel like this?? Isn't this a traffic rule violation? @MumbaiPolice @mieknathshinde @Dev_Fadnavis,'' Rahul Barman tweeted on Saturday along with the photo.

See the post here:

MH01ED0659

What if we travel like this ?? Isn't this a traffic rule violation ?@MumbaiPolice@mieknathshinde@Dev_Fadnavispic.twitter.com/DcNaCHo7E7 — Rahul Barman (@RahulB__007) April 8, 2023

Many on Twitter reacted to the post and asked authorities to take action against the cops. One user wrote, ''For your necessary action ensuring true equality & justice irrespective of caste, creed and especially gender of the law violators.'' Another commented, ''The law doesn't apply to the lawmakers or the custodians of the law. The fines and penalty is reserved for the mango people.''

The Mumbai police also responded to it and asked for the exact location from where the picture was clicked. ''Please provide the exact location for necessary action,'' wrote Mumbai Traffic Police. Mr. Barman answered saying that the incident occurred at ''Eastern Express Highway (Dadar).''

Later, Mumbai traffic police tweeted, ''We have escalated your request with Matunga Traffic Division for necessary action.''

We have escalated your request with Matunga Traffic Division for necessary action. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) April 8, 2023

Notably, anyone caught driving or riding a two-wheeler without a helmet faces a fine and the suspension or revocation of their driver's license. In extreme cases, the driver could be imprisoned for a period of up to three months.