Twitter India Exec Summoned For 'No Action' Against Comedian Kunal Kamra

Kunal Kamra had posted a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song for PM Modi

The country's top child rights body NCPCR has summoned Twitter India's communications director today for not submitting an action taken report against comedian Kunal Kamra for posting a "doctored" video of a boy singing a patriotic song for Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Germany visit earlier this month.

On May 5, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights had sought action against Mr Kamra for tweeting the "doctored" video.

The commission has now summoned Director, Twitter Communications India, today with the details of the action taken report.

"A letter in this regard was sent to your good offices dated 05.05.2022 calling for an ATR (action taken report) in the instant complaint within 7 days or receipt of the letter."

"However, no such ATR has yet been received by the Commission," the NCPCR said in the letter sent on Tuesday.

Kunal Kamra had shared the purported video of PM Modi's interaction in Germany with the child but he replaced the song that the boy sang - 'Janmabhoomi Bharat' - with "Mehengayi daayan khaaye jaat hain", a song about price rise.

