Kickstarting Statewide Tour from Trichy, Vijay Attacks DMK, Promises Change

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay launched his much-anticipated statewide political tour in Tiruchirappalli on Saturday, kickstarting what is being seen as his first major step toward the 2026 Assembly elections. Calling Trichy - where Annadurai chose to contest in 1956 and MGR held his first major conference in 1974 - a "turning point in Tamil Nadu's political history", Vijay said he was starting his journey from a land symbolising "Periyar, secularism and communal amity."

In a fiery speech, Vijay accused the ruling DMK of failing to deliver on its 505 election promises, including a Rs 3 diesel price cut, waiver of student loans, 40% reservation for women in government jobs, the filling of 2 lakh vacancies, and restoration of the old pension scheme. "What happened to all these promises?" he asked, urging voters to demand accountability.

Vijay also slammed the government over a kidney theft scandal in a hospital allegedly linked to a DMK functionary, and mocked its welfare measures. "They claim free bus travel for women, but reduce it to a mockery. They promised Rs 1,000 to all women but gave it only to a few, and made a show of it," he charged.

Promising to focus on the basics, Vijay declared that education, electricity and healthcare would be central to TVK's agenda. "On women's safety and law and order, there will be no compromise. And, unlike others, we will only promise what is practical and possible," he said, drawing loud cheers from supporters.

The launch event also highlighted the emotional connect of Vijay's campaign. In Ariyalur, Karthik, a hotel worker, waited with his wife, young son and a month-and-a-half-old baby to hear Vijay. "We want a change. That's why we came here," he told NDTV. Asked about Vijay's appeal to avoid bringing children, he explained: "We have no one at home to look after the child."

For many fans, Vijay's lack of allies or administrative experience is not a concern. "Even MGR had no experience at the time. I, as a doctor, had no experience till my internship. I am sure Vijay will have a support system and experts to guide him," said Shanthi, a young doctor.

Supporters said the support for Vijay was "turning into a movement," and insisted they would back him regardless of alliances.

Reacting to Vijay's attack, Tamil Nadu Minister for Milk and Dairy Development Mano Thangaraj told NDTV, "We have modified some of our promises. We have launched schemes that weren't announced. We have seven months and we will fulfil all our promises."

"Converting the crowds of fans to votes will be a challenge for Vijay," he added.

The campaign itself marks a clear departure from Dravidian tradition. Running until December 2025, Vijay's outreach will be held mostly on weekends, especially Saturdays. A core strategist told NDTV the approach was designed to "avoid hardship for the cadre or the public," since Saturdays are holidays for most. "Vijay's recent speech touched 4 crore views on YouTube. His massive digital presence is a force multiplier. He wants his speeches to reach the masses digitally - this model amplifies that and works well," the aide explained.

Instead of targeting all 234 constituencies, Vijay will hold meetings in 38 districts. His team says this ensures minimal disruption to public life - in contrast to the "old way" of paralysing cities with large rallies.

Ahead of the launch, TVK unveiled a new logo featuring Vijay's face over a Tamil Nadu map, with the tagline "Your Vijay, I Am Coming" and the message "History Repeats in 2026" - invoking Annadurai's 1967 victory and MGR's 1977 sweep. Vijay has repeatedly said he hopes to trigger a similar wave.

Though Tamil Nadu hasn't seen a film star rise to power since MGR and Jayalalithaa, Vijay's team insists his case is different. Unlike Sivaji Ganesan, Vijayakanth, Sarathkumar or Kamal Haasan, who entered politics at the tail end of their careers, Vijay is making the leap at his peak, they said.