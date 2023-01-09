Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Sheezan Khan Bail Adjourned Till January 11

Vasai Court in Maharashtra on Monday adjourned the hearing on the Bail Plea of Sheezan Khan, an accused in the Tunisha Sharma death case, till 11 January.

"We have asked for another date further and we'll be keeping our perspective in the court on January 11," Tunisha's family's advocate Tarun Sharma said.

The same Court had earlier adjourned the hearing till January 9 (Monday). On Sunday, Vanita Sharma, mother of Tunisha Sharma, refuted the allegations of the family of Sheezan, an accused in the late actor's murder case, and alleged that he used her to meet his expenses for drugs.

Vanita had also denied the claims of Sheezan's family that Tunisha was being "neglected" by her mother which led her to depression, and said that the late actor loved her very much and shared everything with her.

Speaking to ANI, Tunisha's mother on Sunday said, "I do not need to explain to anyone what relationship I shared with Tunisha. Tunisha was my daughter, she was the closest to me. She loved me very much. Even she used to sleep with me and used to share everything with me."

Tunisha's mother also referred to the actor's audio to state that both of them loved each other.

She alleged murder "instead of suicide" while citing the instance of the day Tunisha died. The mother alleged that Sheezan had taken her to the hospital which was farther from the set instead of a nearby hospital.

"It could be murder instead of suicide. Because Sheezan took Tunisha to a hospital far away from the studio, whereas the hospital was just 5 minutes away from the studio. But he did not take her there. There should be an inquiry as to what happened between Tunisha and Sheezan in those 15-20 minutes. Only then the truth will come out. Had Sheezan taken Tunisha to the nearest hospital, Tunisha would have been with us today because she was still breathing," she had claimed.

Sheezan Khan was reportedly dating Tunisha Sharma, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set on December 24, a fortnight after the two allegedly broke up their few-months-long relationship.

Within hours of the actress' demise, Sheezan Khan, who worked with the 20-year-old actor in 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul', was arrested on charges of abetment to suicide.

