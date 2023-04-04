'For Mine And Only Tunni': Sheezan Khan Shares Poem For Tunisha Sharma

Tunisha Sharma and Sheezan Khan worked together in 'Ali Baba Daastan-E-Kabul'.

Television actor Sheezan Khan has on Monday shared a montage of throwback video clips with actor Tunisha Sharma, who died by suicide in December last year. The video contains clips from the show 'Ali Baba Dastan-E-Kabul' in which they worked together. Along with the video, Khan also posted an emotional note in the form of a poem in Hindi, calling her an angel. The 28-year-old was sent to jail on December 2022 for allegedly abetting the suicide of Ms Sharma. He walked out of the prison last month after a court in Maharashtra gave him bail.

"An angel descended from the sky with the blush of dusk. Her eyes were glittering... she came like the wind, but the wind does not stop anywhere," Khan said in his poem. He ended the poem with "For Mine And Only Tunni".

The accompanying video shows Khan and Ms Sharma enjoying each other's company, she is even seen happily posing with him and often teasing him in the clips.

The poem and video montage serve as a tribute to Ms Sharma's memory and the relationship the two actors shared.

Khan's sister Shafaq Naaz was among the first ones to respond to the post. She dropped a heart emoji in the comment section.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan was arrested the next day for abetment of suicide on a complaint lodged by Ms Sharma's mother.

He was granted bail by a court, which said there was no need to keep him in jail since the probe was complete and chargesheet filed.