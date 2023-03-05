Actor Sheezan Khan Released From Jail After Bail In Tunisha Sharma Death Case

Sheezan Khan was arrested for abetment of suicide on a complaint lodged by Tunisha Sharma's mother.

Television actor Sheezan Khan, in jail since December 25 last year for allegedly abetting the suicide of co-actor Tunisha Sharma, on Sunday walked out of jail after a court in Vasai in Maharashtra's Palghar district gave him bail.

Tunisha Sharma allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself on December 24, 2022, on the sets of a TV serial near Valiv in Palghar. Khan (28) was arrested the next day for abetment of suicide on a complaint lodged by Sharma's mother.

He was granted bail on Saturday by a court, which said there there was no need to keep him in jail since the probe was complete and chargesheet filed.

Khan was hugged by his two sisters when he walked out of Thane Central jail, while several other relatives were visibly emotional, eyewitnesses said.

He drove away along with his family without talking to reporters who were standing there since morning.