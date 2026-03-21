"God Will Punish Him": Karnataka Officer Dies by Suicide, Blames Senior

A social welfare officer died by suicide in Karnataka's Tumakuru district and recorded a video before his death in which he said he was being harassed by a senior official from the same department.

Mallikarjun, an assistant director in the Social Welfare Department, hanged himself in the department office located in the Appa Bande area of Pavagada on Friday evening. In the video, which he sent to his colleagues before his death, Mallikarjun said he was forced to take the step because he was being harassed by Krishnappa, the district director of the department.

A native of Gunderlahalli in Pavagada taluk, the social welfare officer expressed concern for his family, stating that they had taken good care of him and deserved his support, which he felt he could no longer provide.

He also stated that his family should not seek revenge, adding that "God and the law" would punish the person responsible.

"My mother, my wife, my children - my entire family has looked after me very well. They have given me respect. But I had to help them. I wanted to help them more, and I am unable to do that," Mallikarjun said in the video.

"Because of harassment by Krishnappa from the social welfare department, I have to take this step. God will punish him. Since his family is not at fault, my family members need not take revenge on them. God and the law will definitely punish him," he added.

Pavagada police have begun an investigation into the incident.