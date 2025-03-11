Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Tuition Teacher Arrested For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl In Uttar Pradesh

Manjeet Singh, the accused would stop the young girl after the students had left under the pretext of teaching her mathematics and would rape her.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Tuition Teacher Arrested For Raping 10-Year-Old Girl In Uttar Pradesh
Manjeet Singh, the accused was arrested and sent to jail after completing the legal proceedings.
Ballia:

A 10-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her tuition teacher in a village here, police said on Tuesday.

The accused was identified as Manjeet Singh, police said.

According to police, Mr Singh would stop the survivor, studying class third, in his coaching centre after the students had left under the pretext of teaching her mathematics and would rape her.

He also threatened the girl to not tell anyone about it, the girl's mother told the police.

Superintendent of Police Omvir Singh said that based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a case has been registered against Mr Singh on Monday under sections BNS 65(2) (rape of a girl under 12 years of age) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation by threatening to cause death) and relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Manjeet Singh was arrested and sent to jail after completing the legal proceedings, the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Uttar Pradesh, Minor Raped In UP, Minor Girl Raped In Up
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now