'What About Their Roadshows?': Rahul Gandhi On Security Red Flags

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, who is on a pan-India foot march, 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', today said that the BJP-led government is trying to 'build a case' against him without reason by getting security forces to say he is repeatedly violating security protocol during the Yatra, and sending letters asking him to stop due to Covid concerns. He also pointed to BJP's roadshows, asking how those are not violations of Covid protocols.

"The Home Ministry says you go in a bulletproof vehicle. How can I do that? I have to walk on foot for the Yatra...they know what needs to be done for security, they are marking an issue," he added.

Congress had earlier, responding to Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya's letter to Rahul Gandhi over Covid concerns, said that the BJP was trying to stop it "by any means necessary" because of its popularity, and appealed to the BJP to stop using the pandemic for 'petty politics'.

Rahul Gandhi also called for opposition unity against the BJP, saying there's "a huge undercurrent against BJP". The opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to the BJP, he added.

To questions on broader support for his Yatra, he said "every opposition leader" is with the Congress in Bharat Jodo Yatra. "But I understand there are some political compulsions," he said.

Rahul Gandhi also spoke of mutual respect between opposition leaders, and claimed it will be the Congress' endeavour to make other opposition leaders comfortable.

"The doors of Bharat Jodo Yatra are open for everyone, we are not going to stop anyone from joining us. Akhilesh ji, Mayawati ji and others want Mohabbat ka Hindustan (an India of love)," he said in an open invite to the other parties of the opposition ahead of the 2024 general elections.

He reiterated that the Yatra is aimed to unite the nation against hate. "It has been a successful Yatra for us. It has achieved a lot of results -- issues of unemployment, and rising prices have found a resonance amongst the people," he said, adding that he is trying to give the country "a new way to think".

Responding to jibes by the BJP on his march, Mr Gandhi said the BJP does a lot of campaigns, but "can't fight the truth".

"They have a lot of money but whatever you do you can't fight with the truth," he said, adding that he started without any pre-conceived notion, and learnt a lot from this journey.

"I want them (BJP and RSS) to attack us aggressively, this will help Congress party understand its ideology. I consider them my Guru, they are showing me the way and training me on what should not be done," he added.

On repeated questions about him walking in a t-shirt in freezing Delhi, he said he doesn't feel cold yet and will wear more clothes if he does.

"After the Yatra, I will make a video about what's the secret," he said.