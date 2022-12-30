'Rahul Gandhi Didn't Follow Protocol': Delhi Police On Security Breach Charge

Rahul Gandhi was himself seen breaking the cordon, police have alleged.

A day after central paramilitary force CRPF hit back at Congress on its allegation of security breaches in Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo yatra', the Delhi police has also said the Congress MP himself did not follow the security protocol, and that there were complete security arrangements.

Delhi Police submitted its report to the Home Ministry.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal had earlier written to Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that the security of the Yatra was compromised on multiple occasions following its entry into Delhi on Saturday. The Home Ministry had then sought a report from the Delhi Police.

All units -- security, traffic, and special branch of Delhi Police -- have submitted their reports.

Delhi Police had also deployed many policemen in plain uniform, and made a security cordon for Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi was himself seen breaking the cordon, police have alleged.

The CRPF, in its rebuttal yesterday, had also said that Mr Gandhi broke security protocol on several occasions.

Congress has sought proper security for the leader, who enjoys Z+ cover, when the Yatra enters the "sensitive zones" of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

"Security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines laid down. However, it is pointed out that on several occasions violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Shri Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time," CRPF had said, adding that Mr Gandhi has broken protocol 113 times since 2020.

The route of the grand old party's pan-India foot march 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Delhi on December 24 was 23 km long.