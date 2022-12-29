Congress Flags Rahul Gandhi Security To Amit Shah, Central Force Replies

CRPF said all security guidelines were followed during the Delhi march

Rahul Gandhi broke security protocol on several occasions during the Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, central paramilitary force CRPF has said in its rebuttal to the Congress charge of breaches in its leader's security during the December 24 march.

The central force's response came a day after Congress general secretary KC Venugopal wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, alleging that Delhi Police had completely failed to ensure Mr Gandhi's security as the Yatra passed through the capital. The party sought proper security for the leader, who enjoys Z+ cover, when the Yatra enters the sensitive zones of Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir.

The CRPF has said in its rebuttal that security arrangements for Mr Gandhi are made by the CRPF in coordination with state police and other agencies. The force said that an Advance Security Liaison for the December 24 event was held two days earlier. An Advance Security Liaison refers to a meeting of security agencies to plan a VIP's security for a major event.

The CRPF said that all security guidelines were strictly followed on the day of the march and Delhi Police informed that sufficient deployment of security personnel was made.

Accusing Rahul Gandhi of repeatedly breaking security protocol, he said, "Security arrangements made for the protectee works fine when the protectee himself adheres to the security guidelines laid down. However, it is pointed out that on several occasions violations of laid down guidelines on the part of Shri Rahul Gandhi have been observed and this fact has been communicated to him from time to time."

The paramilitary force said Mr Gandhi has broken protocol 113 times since 2020. "It may further be mentioned that during Delhi leg of Bharat Jodo Yatra, the protectee has violated security guidelines and CRPF will be taking up this matterseparately," it added.

The Congress had yesterday alleged that Delhi Police, which comes under the Home Ministry, had "completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter" around Mr Gandhi during the march on December 24.

The situation, it added, was so severe that Congress workers and Bharat Yatris walking with Mr Gandhi had to form a security perimeter. The Delhi Police, it said, remained "mute spectators".