'Trying To Destroy History': Sanjay Raut On Renaming Of Nehru Memorial Museum

Sanjay Raut accused the central government of messing with the country's history.

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray faction) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the central government for renaming the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society and said that the BJP-led centre is trying to "destroy history".

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society has been renamed as Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society.

While talking to media persons, Sanjay Raut said, "I agree that the contribution of other PMs should be shown. A section can be made where contributions of other PMs can be displayed, but there is no need to change the museum's name."

Sanjay Raut accused the central government of messing with the country's history, saying, "Pandit Nehru's name could have been retained in the Prime Minister Museum. Pandit Nehru was our first Prime Minister and he had a great contribution. They are trying to destroy history, that's all."

While talking to ANI, Congress leader Gourav Vallabh said, "They think that removing the name of Jawaharlal Nehru from the board will diminish his personality. People of the country consider Nehru ji as the architect of modern India. I would like to remind Modi ji about a statement by Vajpayee ji - 'chhote mann se koi bada nahi ban payega'. You are displaying your petty mindset before the country. You will remove Pandit Nehru's name from the board, but how will you remove him from the hearts of the people?"

The Culture Ministry said on Friday that it had been decided to change the name of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library Society to Prime Ministers' Museum and Library Society. The decision was taken at a special meeting of the Memorial Museum and Library Society presided over by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, the Vice-President of the Society.

This project was approved by Executive Council, NMML in its 162nd meeting held in November 2016. The Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya was opened to the public on April 21 last year.

During the inauguration, despite receiving an invitation from the government, no member of the Nehru-Gandhi family was present for the function. Three members of the Nehru-Gandhi family including Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, and Rajiv Gandhi have served as Prime Ministers of the country.

The Culture Ministry release said that the Museum is a seamless blend which begins at the renovated and refurbished Nehru Museum building, "now completely updated with technologically advanced displays on the life and contribution of Jawaharlal Nehru".

"Housed in a new building, the museum then goes on to tell the story of how our Prime Ministers navigated the nation through various challenges and ensured all-round progress of the country. It recognizes all the Prime Ministers, thereby democratizing the institutional memory," the release said.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president JP Nadda on Friday slammed Congress over its remarks on the renaming of the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library as Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society and said that its inability to accept that there are leaders beyond "one dynasty" is a classic example of "political indigestion".

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday slammed the Centre and said that the move shows the "cheap mentality and dictatorial attitude" of the BJP and RSS.

"Classic example of political indigestion- the inability to accept a simple fact that there are leaders beyond one dynasty who have served and built our nation. PM Sangrahalaya is an effort beyond politics and Congress lacks the vision to realise this," Mr Nadda tweeted.

In a series of tweets, JP Nadda further said, "In PM Sangrahalaya, every PM has got respect. The section relating to Pandit Nehru hasn't been altered."

"On the contrary, its prestige has been enhanced. For a party which ruled India for over 50 years, their pettiness is really tragic. It's also the reason people are rejecting them," he further said.

BJP president further alleged that Congress's aim and only contribution is to erase the legacies of all previous PMs."Congress's approach to this issue is ironical considering their party's only contribution is to erase the legacies of all previous PMs to ensure that only the legacy of one family survives," Mr Nadda tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)