Trouble For Kamal Nath Government, 8 MLAs In Gurgaon Hotel

Trouble seems to be brewing for the Kamal Nath government in Madhya Pradesh after eight MLAs, including four from his Congress party and four Independents, were spotted at a hotel in Gurgaon, next to Delhi. The Congress has accused the BJP for trying to displace their government in the state. "Four Congress MLAs and four Independent MLAs have been taken to a hotel in Gurgaon. Two of our ministers, they got a call from the MLAs that they have been taken there and (senior BJP leader) Narottam Mishra is keeping them there forcefully. Our ministers were not allowed to enter the hotel. Because the BJP government is in Haryana too, they have called the local police and stopped our ministers from entering the hotel and meeting the MLAs " Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot told NDTV.

The MLAs are in Gurgaon a day after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh alleged that the BJP is trying to bribe the MLAs of his party. Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Narottam Mishra have been trying to "lure the Congress's legislators by offering Rs 25-35 crore", the Digvijaya Singh had claimed.

Last year, in July, Leader of Opposition Gopal Bhargava, had attacked the Kamal Nath government in the state assembly, saying: "One order from the top and your government won't survive."

"Hamare oopar wale number 1 ya number 2 ka aadesh hua to 24 ghante bhi aapki sarkar nahi chalegi (If there is an order from our top leadership, your government won't survive even 24 hours," he had said on July 24.

Five hours later, during the discussion on the Criminal Law (Madhya Pradesh Amendment) Bill, 2019 in the state Assembly, Kamal Nath government got 122 votes in favor, seven more than majority in 231-member state assembly.

Two BJP MLAs had voted in favour of the Congress government. The state assembly has 228 members presently; two seats were vacated after death of respective legislators.

The Congress has strength of 114, BJP 107. Of the remaining nine seats, two are with the BSP while the SP has one MLA in the MP Assembly. There are four independents in the Vidhan Sabha.