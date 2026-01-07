'Won't Get Into Numbers': Chief Minister Amid Confusion Over Indore Deaths

Deaths resulting from the consumption of contaminated drinking water in Indore's Bhagirathpura area continued to rise on Wednesday, with local records and families putting the number at 20, even as the Madhya Pradesh government has officially acknowledged only four deaths in the status report submitted to the High Court.

This has triggered confusion and anger among residents, particularly after the district administration distributed Rs 2 lakh compensation cheques to 18 families, while two more names - Ramkali Jagdish and Shravan Natyu Khuprao - were added to the list on Wednesday, taking the compensation count to 20. Officials said every reported death is being cross-checked before financial assistance is released, even as the official figure remains lower.

Responding to the controversy, Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said the government would not "get into statistics" when it came to human loss. "The death of even a single person is painful for us. Those who have registered will be provided relief. The administration has its own methods, but the government stands with everyone," Yadav said.

Speaking at the BJP state office on Wednesday, he added that the administration counts deaths based on post-mortem reports, but that figure is not final. "Death registration is also done through the municipal corporation. Whatever number comes to light, the state government will provide relief to the families of the deceased," he said.

District officials, however, maintained that only a limited number of deaths can be conclusively linked to contaminated water at this stage. "Although six people have died, wherever a death is reported it is being verified and assistance is being provided," an official said, acknowledging the discrepancy between medical classification and compensation distribution.

Ground conditions in Bhagirathpura remain unstable. In the area where drainage line work was recently carried out, water began leaking and flooding the colony shortly after the Narmada water supply was restored on Wednesday. Shops were inundated and residents complained of sewage-mixed water entering premises, forcing the authorities to shut down the Narmada line once again.

Health facilities continue to report new cases of illnesses linked to the contamination. Between Wednesday morning and 2 pm alone, 18 patients arrived at the local primary health centre with complaints of diarrhoea, and six of them were referred to hospital for further treatment.

As the Madhya Pradesh High Court continues to monitor the crisis, the widening gap between official figures and compensation data and the continuing failures in the water supply network have raised fresh questions about transparency, accountability, and the state's preparedness to handle a public health emergency.