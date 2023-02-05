Tripura Royal Slams Congress' 'Lack Of Interest', BJP's 'Misgovernance'

Tipra Motha chief Barman has criticized the previous ruling governments of Tripura. (File)

Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (Tipra Motha) chief Maharaj Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman on Saturday hit out at the previous governments of the state and said that people of Tripura have not progressed due to the "lack of interest" of Congress and "misgovernance" of BJP.

"It is very unfortunate that communist ideologies, Congress' lack of interest and misgovernance of the Bharatiya Janata Party have not allowed Tripura to progress. What we need is empowerment, we need constitutional protection, employment and a better livelihood. So I want to tell the people of Tripura that for the last 70 years, they have played with you all now it's your time to come into the field and make your own future," Mr Barman said while talking to ANI.

Tripura is slated to go to Assembly polls on February 16. Votes will be counted on March 2 along with Nagaland and Meghalaya.

He further said that he has not come into politics to earn money.

"For the first time since Independence, a local party is trying something new. I have not come into politics to earn money. We have not given candidates from only one community but from every community and religion," Mr Barman said.

Talking about his party's manifesto for the upcoming state assembly elections, he said that he wanted that people should know the party's thinking through its manifesto.

"We want a manifesto to come out so that everyone gets to know what our thinking is if we come to the power. Till now parties from Delhi used to make manifestos and announce them to us. We wanted to listen to the requests of our people," he further said.

He further exuded his hope of getting elected to power in the state.

"I hope that in the coming days, the public will accept and accept our small party as well," he added.

He also underlined 15 issues in the state and assured to solve them within 150 days of coming to power.

"We have not said that we will change the whole world but which are 15 realistic things like health, education, women's safety, CAA, minorities rights, tribal rights, women empowerment, jobs, the problem of drinking water, we will solve it within the first 150 days, we will take action if we come to power," the party chief said.

Hitting out at Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma over his statement that Tipra Motha alone cannot form the government, Mr Barman said, "If Himanta has said that Tipra Motha alone cannot form the government, then it is useless to vote for him, so if BJP can't form government in Meghalaya then don't vote for BJP also. If BJP can't form the government on its own strength in Mizoram, then don't vote for BJP. In Nagaland also, if the BJP cannot win the election on its own strength, then don't do it."

