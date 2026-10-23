Tripura Man Recounts Racial Abuse In Delhi After Content Creator Arrested

A young man from Tripura who faced racial stereotyping and discrimination in the hands of Delhi-based content creator Amir Shokeen has told NDTV that he was not aware a video was being made of him that would be shared on social media later.

Shokeen has been arrested for subjecting the Tripura man, identified as Lesenjit Reang, to racial slurs.

Political leaders including Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had demanded accountability and strict action over the incident.

"I wasn't even aware that they were recording a video. I knew nothing about it. As I mentioned earlier, they called me over. They were speaking to me in a mocking, jesting manner. They asked me where I'm from - where I live. They even asked if I was the president of China, that sort of thing," Reang told NDTV, referring to the controversial video that showed how Shokeen mocked him with disparaging remarks, including references to him as "Chinese" and the use of the slur, "chinky".

Reang said he did not raise any objection while he was being mocked with racial slurs. "After they finished asking their questions, I simply said I needed to go and left. I wasn't exactly scared but I couldn't really be open or comfortable around complete strangers. But no, I wasn't feeling afraid," he said to a question on whether he felt threatened that time.

This incident has again raised questions about the normalisation of racial abuse of people from the northeast on social media, public space and the responsibility of content creators for their conduct in those spaces.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, who is from Arunachal Pradesh, reacted strongly to the incident, expressing confidence that the police would take action despite a delay in filing an official complaint.

"This evil man will be punished. There was delay in lodging the official complaint but Delhi Police and Tripura Police will teach him a hard lesson. People who tolerate such wicked behavior in the society are also responsible for the spread of hatred," he said in a post on X.

Given the seriousness of the matter, the police themselves became the complainants and filed a case. Throughout yesterday, multiple teams conducted raids across Delhi and engaged in technical surveillance after which they arrested Shokeen.

Shokeen is already listed as a "bad character" at Sadar Bazaar police station. He has numerous cases against him.