Tripura BJP Expels 3 Leaders For 'Anti-Party Activities'

BJP expelled it 3 leaders in Tripura on on Sunday.

The ruling BJP in Tripura expelled its three leaders for six years and issued showcause notice two others for breach of discipline and anti-party activities, the party sources said on Tuesday.

State BJP media-in-charge Victor Shom said the three expelled "karykartas" are Kajal Dey, the party president of Bamutia mandal, Tapan Guha, a "upa pradhan" (Deputy Village Head) in South Tripura district and Rahim Mia, the executive member of the Minority Morcha of South Tripura district.

The three leaders were expelled by Tripura BJP president Manik Saha on Sunday.

The two who were given showcause notices were BJP state committee member Nitish Dey and the secretary of Surma Mandal committee in Dhalai district, Nanigopal Kar, Mr Shom said.

Nitish Dey and Nanigopal Kar allegedly blocked some development works for their financial benefits, while Kajal Dey was accused of helping in bringing a no-confidence against a gram panchayat pradhan, owing loyalty to BJP in Bamutiya constituency, Mr Shom said.