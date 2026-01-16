Trinamool Congress Takes Welfare Pitch To Big Screen Ahead Of Polls

On a chilly winter evening, tucked away in the cosy screening hall of Nandan, Kolkata's iconic film hub, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs and ministers gathered for a private screening of the film Lokkhi Elo Ghore.

Directed by filmmaker and TMC MLA Raj Chakraborty, the film stars actor Subhashree Ganguly and Ankush in lead roles. The story serves as a cinematic translation of various welfare schemes launched by the Mamata Banerjee government. The screening's chief guest was TMC national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee, who attended alongside a select list of special invitees.

The film opens with the death of Lokkhi's husband, a marginal farmer who suffers a heart attack while working the fields. Left only with memories, Lokkhi faces a mother-in-law who views her as a financial burden in their cash-strapped household.

The narrative follows Lokkhi as she fights back, eventually meeting Ankush, who acts as a bridge between the government and rural residents. As the plot unfolds, a series of state government schemes come to Lokkhi's rescue. The story concludes with her mother-in-law also becoming a beneficiary, eventually welcoming Lokkhi back into the home with dignity.

The screening was met with resounding applause. Speaking after the film, Abhishek Banerjee said, “Cinema, at its most meaningful, does more than tell a story; it reflects lived realities. Watching Lokkhi Elo Ghore reminded me how a film can translate policy into human experience, showing what dignity, security, and opportunity actually look like in a person's life.”

Banerjee highlighted the film's portrayal of rural women, noting that Lokkhi's journey represents the strength found across Bengal. “What stood out was how empowerment is portrayed, not as dependence, but as agency. When development is felt in everyday life, it stops being an idea and becomes a shared reality,” he added.

The party is now set to release the film on its social media platforms and is developing a plan to take the movie to households across rural Bengal. The release is viewed as a strategic use of mass communication to remind voters of the Mamata Banerjee government's track record ahead of the polls. The film also includes pointed critiques of the Central Government's policies, framed through the everyday struggles of its characters.