Tribal Bodies Protest Over Religious Flag Burning In Jharkhand, 150 Arrested

Protesters had blocked roads in a few parts of the state.

Around 150 people were detained for blocking roads during a day-long shutdown called by tribal bodies in Jharkhand's Ranchi on Saturday to protest against the alleged burning of the Sarna flag (tribal religious flag) by unidentified men on March 25.

Protesters also set vehicle tyres ablaze.

"Protesters had blocked roads in a few parts of the state. An adequate police force has been deployed to control the situation. No untoward incident has been reported. Around 150 protestors have been detained" said Rajeshwar Nath Alok, ADM (Law and Order), Ranchi.

The tribal bodies under the banner of Kendriya Sarna Samiti and other outfits are demanding the arrest of those responsible.

Rajesh Khaka one of the protestors said, "Our flag has been burnt. We lodged an FIR on March 26, but no action has been taken by the police yet. Had the action been taken and our grievances resolved, we won't have hit the roads."

"Disrespect to our flag should stop, and the culprits responsible should be arrested at the earliest," said another protestor, Durga Sahsi.

Protesters blocked the roads in various parts of the state capital and set vehicle tyres ablaze on the roads. After assurances from the district administration and police, the protestors cleared the roads.

Ranchi SP Sudhanshu Jain said that the situation is under control and the roads have been cleared.

"The situation is peaceful and roads have been cleared. The protesters have been assured of the immediate arrest of the culprits responsible," he said.

On March 25, a day after the Sarhul festival, the Sarna flag was allegedly found torn and burnt in the Lalpur area, triggering massive outrage among the tribals.

According to tribal bodies, they had registered a first information report at Lalpur police station. The alleged incident of flag burning occurred in the lower Karam Toli area of Ranchi. "But police is yet to take any action," Tribal bodies said.

