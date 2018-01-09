Train Accidents Have Decreased By 45%, Says Railway Board Chief Hoping that train mishaps would further decrease, Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani said the transporter's prime focus this year was to address safety and maintenance issues.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT 500 railway stations would get Wi-Fi facility by June, the official said (File) Bilaspur: Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani on Monday said that train accidents had come down by 40-45 per cent in the current financial year as compared to the previous fiscal.



Hoping that train mishaps would further decrease, Mr Lohani said the transporter's prime focus this year was to address safety and maintenance issues.



Speaking to reporters here, Lohani said that priority would be given to electrification, food served in trains and cleanliness of trains and railway premises.



He informed that by June, 500 railway stations would get Wi-Fi facility as part of the Union government's Digital India initiative.



Reply to a query on increasing long-distance trains and their stoppages, Mr Lohani said that capacity augmentation was currently underway and a decision on this would be taken later.





is fastest mobile friendly website which provides answers to enquiries related to Indian Railways like PNR status, live train running status, trains between two stations and more



Railway Board Chairman Ashwani Lohani on Monday said that train accidents had come down by 40-45 per cent in the current financial year as compared to the previous fiscal.Hoping that train mishaps would further decrease, Mr Lohani said the transporter's prime focus this year was to address safety and maintenance issues.Speaking to reporters here, Lohani said that priority would be given to electrification, food served in trains and cleanliness of trains and railway premises.He informed that by June, 500 railway stations would get Wi-Fi facility as part of the Union government's Digital India initiative. Reply to a query on increasing long-distance trains and their stoppages, Mr Lohani said that capacity augmentation was currently underway and a decision on this would be taken later. Railbeeps.com is fastest mobile friendly website which provides answers to enquiries related to Indian Railways like PNR status, live train running status, trains between two stations and more