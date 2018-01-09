Train Accidents Have Decreased By 45%, Says Railway Board Chief

Hoping that train mishaps would further decrease, Mr Lohani said the transporter's prime focus this year was to address safety and maintenance issues.
Speaking to reporters here, Lohani said that priority would be given to electrification, food served in trains and cleanliness of trains and railway premises.
He informed that by June, 500 railway stations would get Wi-Fi facility as part of the Union government's Digital India initiative.
