Traffic Jams In Delhi: Many UP, Haryana Borders Shut For Farmers Protest

Delhi traffic jams: Commuters face major traffic snarls due to farmers protest

Commuters faced heavy traffic jams as Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh remained closed at several points on Monday due to the farmers protest. The farmers continue to camp at the Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders amid heavy security deployment for over two months now. The Delhi Traffic Police has alerted commuters about the affected areas and suggested alternative routes for commuters.

"Traffic will remain affected on Road No. 56 from ISBT Anand Vihar to Ghazipur...," the Delhi Police tweeted. The suggested diversion points include Akshardham Setu, NH-9, Max Hospital, NH-24 towards Hassanpur depot, Ghazipur roundabout towards Anand Vihar, Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi and Kondli Pul towards Ghazipur roundabout. The suggested diversion point have been open since around 10 am from National Highway No 9, National Highway No 24, Ghaziabad, Meerut and Hapur.

1. Akshardham Setu towards Akshardham , NH-9

2. Max Hospital cut NH-24 towards Hassan Pur depot

3. Ghazipur Round about towards Anand Vihar

4. Paper market towards Mayur Vihar Phase-3 to avoid Murga Mandi

6. Both carriageway under Akshardham Setu Pandav Nagar.

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has said that the entry and exit gates of Brigadier Hoshiar Singh, Bahadurgarh City, Pandit Shree Ram Sharma and Tikri Border stations have been closed.