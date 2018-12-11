Top Court Dismisses Plea Against Arun Jaitley, Refuses To Recall Order

A petition was filed against Arun Jaitely over the capital reserve of the RBI. (File)

The Supreme Court today refused to recall its order by which it had imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on a lawyer for filing a petition against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, raising allegations relating to capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, which had also dismissed the petition, said it would hear petitioner lawyer ML Sharma only after he deposits Rs 50,000 as cost with the top court registry.

"We are not going to recall our any order. You deposit Rs 50,000 then only we will hear your any old or new petition," the bench, which also comprised Justices SK Kaul and KM Joseph, said.

The lawyer, who had filed the petition in his personal capacity, today sought an urgent hearing of his plea, alleging that the RBI was in mess as its Governor Urjit Patel has also resigned.

The top court, however, did not entertain his plea.

