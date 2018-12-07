Top Court Rejects Petition Against Arun Jaitley, Fines Lawyer Rs 50,000

A petition was filed against Arun Jaitely over the capital reserve of the RBI. (File)

The Supreme Court Friday on Friday rejected a petition raising allegations against Finance Minister Arun Jaitley relating to the capital reserve of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The top court also imposed a fine of Rs. 50,000 on the lawyer who had filed the petition.

The top court said the Supreme Court registry will not accept any petitions from ML Sharma unless he pays the fine.

"We find no reason whatsoever to entertain this PIL(Public Interest Litigation)," a top court bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice SK Kaul said.

"You want us to restrain the finance minister... You have done some good work. Why are you destroying your credibility," the Chief Justice told him.

The government's top law officer said the time has come to take a look at petitions wasting the court's time.

Seeking action against Mr Jaitley, ML Sharma had alleged that he wanted to "plunder" the capital reserve of RBI to waive off loan to certain companies.

(With inputs from PTI)

