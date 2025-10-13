Top AIIMS Surgeon Suspended After Nurse's Harassment Complaint Reaches PM's Office

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has suspended Dr AK Bisoi as the head of its Cardio Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) department following a complaint of harassment by a female nursing officer.

The decision came after a series of complaints from the AIIMS Nurses' Union that reached the Prime Minister's Office (PMO), alleging sexual harassment, use of vulgar language, and workplace intimidation.

The AIIMS administration has handed over the charge of the CTVS department to senior professor Dr V Devagourou with immediate effect, "till further orders," according to an official order issued by AIIMS Director Dr M Srinivas.

The order cited a complaint dated September 30 from a female nursing officer, along with representations from the AIIMS Nurses' Union.

"In view of the complaint dated 30.09.2025 received from a female nursing officer of the Department of CTVS against Dr. A.K. Bisoi, Professor and Head of CTVS, and the representations in that regard received from the AIIMS Nurses' Union dated 30.09.2025, 04.10.2025, and 07.10.2025, the Director has assigned the charge of Head of the Department of CTVS to Dr. V. Devagourou, Professor of CTVS, with immediate effect, till further orders," the institute's official order stated.

The union later escalated the matter to the PMO on October 9, accusing the institute's administration of inaction and describing the situation as "a case of workplace bullying and sexual harassment."

In its letter to the PMO and AIIMS Director, the Nurses' Union alleged that Dr Bisoi had repeatedly used "vulgar, unprofessional, and derogatory language" targeting female nursing staff. "We have received information that during his morning rounds, Dr Bisoi intimidated nurses by openly threatening to teach a lesson to those who had complained against him. This amounts to retaliation and has created a hostile environment where nurses fear reprisal for raising genuine concerns," the complaint stated.

The union also accused Dr Bisoi of threatening to remove the complainant from her clinical posting as retaliation. The complaint described his remarks as "sexually abusive and deeply derogatory," adding that they amounted to character assassination and gender-based humiliation.

Sources said the inquiry is still underway and the matter will be referred to the institute's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) for further investigation. While Dr Bisoi has been relieved of his administrative duties, he continues to be part of the institute pending the outcome of the inquiry.

According to senior doctors, this is among the rare instances in recent years when the head of a department has been removed over such allegations.

NDTV contacted Dr. AK Bisoi for a response to the allegations, but he did not respond. AIIMS media in-charge also did not respond to NDTV's queries regarding the enquiry committee's decision.

This is not the first time Dr Bisoi has faced disciplinary action. He was suspended by the Union Health Ministry in 2009 over alleged irregularities and faced similar harassment complaints in 2019, though no action was taken then. In 2012, he was also suspended on charges of medical negligence.

The AIIMS Nurses' Union said it expects a "fair and transparent" probe. "We trust that the administration will ensure accountability and uphold the dignity of the nursing community," a representative said.