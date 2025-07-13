AIIMS CRE 2025: Applications Open for Group B And C Posts, Check Details

AIIMS CRE 2025: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has started the application process for the Common Recruitment Examination (CRE) 2025. This exam is being conducted for various Group B and Group C posts across AIIMS institutes. Interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website, aiimsexams.ac.in. The last date to apply is July 31, 2025.

Important Dates

Application Start Date: July 12, 2025

Last Date to Apply: July 31, 2025

Application Status Announcement: August 7, 2025

Tentative CBT Exam Dates: August 25 & 26, 2025

Admit Card: To be released 3 days before the exam

Skill Test: To be announced later

Application Fees

The application fee varies by category: Rs 3000 for General and OBC candidates, Rs 2400 for SC/ST/EWS candidates, while Persons with Disabilities (PwD) are exempted from paying the fee. Candidates applying for multiple groups need to pay separately for each group.

Exam Pattern

The Computer Based Test (CBT) that lasts 90 minutes, consisting of 100 multiple-choice questions worth 400 marks. The paper is divided into 5 sections, each with 20 questions to be answered in 18 minutes. The questions are split between General Knowledge, Aptitude, Computers (20 questions), and subject-specific questions (80 questions).

Admit Card And Exam Centres

Exam Centres will be set up in all major States/UTs of India (subject to applications). Admit cards will be available 3 days before the exam, and exam city/state details will be shared 7 days in advance on the AIIMS website. No admit card will be sent by post. Candidates must download it from the official website using their login credentials.

Candidates are advised to regularly check www.aiimsexams.ac.in for updates and detailed advertisement.