AIIMS Recruiting Junior Residents For Over 220 Posts, Check Details

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Resident for January 2025 session. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the AIIMS at https://aiimsexams.ac.in/ for detailed information. The recruitment process is being conducted to fill around 220 posts of Junior Resident at the hospital.

The deadline to fill the application forms is January 20, 2025 by 5 pm.

Eligibility

Candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including completion of Internship) or equivalent degree recognized by MCI/DCI are eligible to apply.



Only those candidates who have passed MBBS/BDS (including Internship) not earlier than three years before the start date of Junior Residency i.e. January 1, 2025 will be considered for the post. This means that those who have completed MBBS/BDS or equivalent course (including completion of residency) on or between January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2024 only will be considered.

DMC/DDC registration is mandatory before joining, if selected.



Those who had joined Junior Residency at the AIIMS and whose services were terminated on account of unauthorised absence or any other disciplinary/ground, will be ineligible for the post. Candidates who have already done three terms of Junior Residency either at AIIMS or outside will not be considered. Experience in Army Services, Central Health Services, Private Nursing Homes and Private Practice will be taken as equivalent to Junior Residency.



Payment of security deposit

The candidates are required to deposit the amount of Rs 25,000 for JR January 2025 session as Security deposit through electronic fund transfer mode. Only those who have registered and deposited the amount will be eligible for seat allocation. The refund (if any) will be processed after completion of all rounds of counseling.



Salary

The applicant will be entitled for level 10 of pay matrix (pre-revised pay band-3, Rs.15600/- + 5400/-(GP)) with entry pay of Rs.56,100 per month plus usual allowances.

