Check Details Of Various Job Vacancies At AIIMS, Delhi

AIIMS, Delhi has released job postings for various departments. Interested and eligible candidates can visit the official website of the medical institute for detailed information. The deadline to fill the applications for various roles is February 15, 2025. The following are some of the vacancies for various roles available at the institute.

Date entry operator outsourced at the Department of Gastroenterology and Human Nutrition in AIIMS, New Delhi

Applicants having a graduate degree in any subject with a typing speed of 35-50 wpm are eligible to apply. It will be desirable to have knowledge and skills to work on REDCaP software, MS Office and analytical tools like SPSS or STATA. The age limit for the post will be restricted to 28 years of age. The deadline to apply for the post is January 2, 2025 till 5 pm.



Counsellor

Candidates having a Master degree in Social Work (preferable specialised in medical and psychiatric social work/Psychology) or Masters in Sociology may be considered. The age limit for the candidates is upto 30 years. Applicants will be awarded a salary of Rs 21,000 per month. The deadline to fill the applications is January 3, 2025.



Data Entry Operator posts for the Project titled 'Anti Retroviral Treatment' at the Department of Medicine in AIIMS, New Delhi

Candidates having a Graduate (preferably with Commerce background) with Diploma in Computer Application (from a recognised institute or university) or 'O' level course from DOEACC. The age limit will be 30 years. The deadline to fill the applications is January 3, 2025.



Contractual post at Deptt of CCM, AIIMS, New Delhi

Applications are invited for the contractual post of Data Manager in Project entitled 'HIV Sentinel Surveillance Activities'

Candidates having a Master's degree in Statistics/Biostatistics from a recognised university/ institute and knowledge of computer application for health data management and analysis using Statistical packages are eligible to apply. The salary for the post is Rs 31,000. Candidates should be between the age group 18-30 years. The deadline to apply for the post is January 4, 2025.



DBT Research grant, Deptt of Pharmacology, Dr RPC, AIIMS

Candidates having a degree in MSc (Life Sciences )/MPharm from recognised institute with research experience in cell culture and molecular biology (CSIR-NET/UGC-NET/GATE/National Eligibility Test qualified) are eligible to apply. The maximum age limit of the candidate is 30 years. The deadlien to apply for the post is January 5, 2025.

