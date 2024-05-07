Check Various Job Openings At AIIMS

Candidates aspiring to work at the prestigious All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) can visit the official website of AIIMS for complete details about the various job openings. The vacancies are open for nearly 25 posts. Here are details about eligibility criteria and job opening of Scientist, Senior Project Assistant and Research Associate.



Scientist-I (Non Medical)

AIIMS is inviting applications for a project titled 'Adaptive model to strengthen facility-based emergency care system for providing quality emergency care among red triage patients (Time sensitive and other emergencies) at all levels of health care facilities'.

The vacancy is open for the post of Scientist I- Non Medical. Candidates having a postgraduate degree including the integrated PG degrees (Life science / MPH / MSc Nursing) or second class postgraduate degree, including the integrated PG degrees with PhD (Life science / MPH / MSc Nursing) are eligible to apply.

The candidates will be entitled for a salary of Rs 56,000 + 27% HRA (15,120) monthly.

The deadline for submitting the applications is May 10, 2024 till 5:00 pm. Only short-listed candidates will be called for the interview. The tentative date of the interview is May 13, 2024.



Senior Project Assistant

Applications are invited for Senior Project Assistant (Accounts) in a project titled 'Adaptive model to strengthen facility-based emergency care system for providing quality emergency care among red triage patients (Time sensitive and other emergencies) at all levels of health care facilities'.

Graduate in any discipline with five years' experience of administration/finance and accounts work are eligible for the post. The candidate must not be more than 30 years of age. Candidate selected for the post will be entitled for a pay of Rs 30,600 per month.

The deadline to register for the post is May 10, 2024 till 5 pm. Only short-listed candidates will be called for the interview. The tentative date of the interview is May 13, 2024.



Research Associate

Centre for Dental Education and Research, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi is inviting applications from eligible candidates under the project titled 'Development of Indigenized Digital Dentistry Solutions'.

The applications are invited for the post of Research Associate for a period of three years. The essential qualification required for applying to the post is PhD/MD/MS/MDS or any other equivalent degree. Candidates having MDS in oral Medicine and Radiology/Prosthodontics/Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery/Orthodontics will be preferred.

The Walk-in Interview for the post is scheduled for May 9.