Toddler Falls Into Bucket Of Hot Water In UP, Dies

A one-and-a-half-year-old boy died after accidentally falling into a bucket of boiling water here, police said on Sunday.

Ayush, son of Mukesh, was playing on a bed in his house when he slipped into a bucket of hot water kept nearby. The water had been heated by his mother for washing clothes, Kotwali Dehat SHO Jitendra Kumar Gautam said.

The severely burnt child was rushed to the emergency ward of Veerangana Avanti Bai Medical College in Etah, where doctors declared him dead.

"The mother kept the bucket of hot water near the bed, and the child accidentally fell into it while playing. The family has taken the body home for cremation without a post-mortem," the SHO said.

