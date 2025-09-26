Toddler Dies After Falling Into Pot Of Boiling Milk In Andhra

A one-and-a-half-year-old girl succumbed to her burn injuries after she accidentally fell into a pot of boiling milk kept inside a school kitchen.

The incident, which was captured in CCTV footage, took place at Ambedkar Gurukula School in Anantpur district's Bukkarayasamudram village. The video showed the 17-month-old Akshita accompanying her mother, who works as a security guard at the school under the Seva Supreme Agency, in the school's kitchen.

The hot milk, prepared for distribution to students, had been kept under a ceiling fan to cool down. In the video, Akshita and her mother, Krishnaveni, briefly left the kitchen and returned. The toddler could be seen reentering the room without her mother, as she followed a cat, who walked up to the container.

Within moments, as she got close to the container of milk, following the cat, Akshita stumbled and fell directly into it, suffering severe burns all over her body.

Upon hearing Akshita's screams, her mother, Krishnaveni, quickly pulled her from the container and rushed her to Anantapur Government Hospital.

As per the doctors' recommendation, Akshita was shifted to Kurnool Government Hospital for better treatment. However, she succumbed to her injuries during the course of treatment.