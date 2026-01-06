"Want Water, Not Dispute": Andhra Minister On Revanth Reddy's Big Claim

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu on Tuesday rejected the Telangana chief minister's claim that the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project (RLIP) was stopped at his request following a personal understanding with his Andhra counterpart, Chandrababu Naidu.

Ramanaidu said the statements were factually incorrect and misleading.

The minister said his state wants water, not disputes with its neighbour, and made it clear that Andhra was only trying to use surplus water that otherwise flows into the sea.

"Andhra Pradesh is a downstream state and has every right to use excess water for drinking and irrigation needs," he added.

Ramanaidu accused Telangana leaders of turning water issues into political tools. He said river water management comes under the Centre and river boards, not individual state decisions.

He dismissed the Opposition YSRCP's allegations and said the TDP-led NDA government is committed to protecting Rayalaseema's interests.

YSRCP leaders went to the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Project site in Kurnool district and alleged the project had been neglected. With strong statements from both sides, the water issue has once again turned into a major political flashpoint between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and rival parties within the state.

The whole controversy started in Andhra after Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy claimed in the Telangana assembly that work on the RLIP was stopped at his request following a personal understanding with the Andhra chief minister.

He claimed he told the Andhra chief minister that talks between the two states would move forward only if Andhra stopped drawing three TMC [thousand million cubic feet] of water per day through the RLIP.

The YSRCP quickly seized on the remarks and launched protests, accusing the ruling TDP-led coalition of betraying the people of the drought-hit Rayalaseema region.