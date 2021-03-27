Latest News LIVE Updates: Night Curfew In Maharashtra From Sunday

Latest News LIVE Updates: The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again. (File)

Maharashtra will enforce a night curfew from Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said, as the state struggles with its biggest surge in coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Shopping malls will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am, the order said.

Mr Thackeray warned of stricter restrictions if the people did not follow COVID-19 safety rules. He said that district chiefs will decide when to order lockdowns but said that there will not be any sudden state-wide lockdown and the public will be given advance notice.

"I do not wish to impose lockdown. But there seems a possibility of healthcare facilities falling short given the rise in number of coronavirus patients," Mr Thackeray was quoted as saying in a statement released by his office.

He asked officials to ensure availability of adequate hospital beds and medicines, the statement said.

Maharashtra recorded 36,902 coronavirus infections on Friday, the highest one-day rise since the pandemic began, along with 112 deaths. The state has added over 1.3 lakh cases in five days. Mumbai also surpassed it's record of 5,504 cases from yesterday with 5,513 new infections and nine deaths.

India saw 59,118 new coronavirus infections in a day, the highest single day rise so far this year, taking the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,18,46,652, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The active caseload breached the 4 lakh-mark again after around three-and-half months.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates:

Mar 27, 2021 05:55 (IST) May Take "Strict Action" By April 2: Ajit Pawar On Pune Covid Surge

The Maharashtra government may have to take "strict action" in Pune by April 2 if the coronavirus situation remains unchanged, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar said today, hinting at reimposing lockdown.

"I want to tell the people that the situation is worsening. If the situation remains unchanged, we might have to take strict action by April 2. I urge everyone to please follow rules. Wear masks, maintain social distance," he said today, after meeting with officials and elected representatives in the district.

Mr Pawar said the government has decided to place restrictions on assemblies in the district. He said not more than 50 guests will be allowed in marriage functions; 20 people will be allowed to attend funerals.