Bihu Decorations, Children's Play Corner At Assam Model Poll Booths: Pics

An extensively decorated polling booth in Assam adorned with customs of the state

Voters in Assam turned out to cast their ballot at the polling booths, some of which had been decorated extensively. In Assam's Jorhat, a model polling station was built and decorated with the state's customs and traditions. Bihu decorations were also incorporated at the booth. In Batadraba, the first voter was with a traditional 'gamusa' and a sapling at the model polling station. Voting began in 47 seats of Assam this morning in the first phase of the staggered assembly elections in the state.

Here are some pictures from polling day in Assam:

Juluki (left) a traditional fishing equipment and a chepa, a fish trap on display at the model poll booth in Jorhat

A children's play corner in Jorhat polling station

Traditional dolls kept on display at the Jorhat model poll booth

A woman gifted a sapling as she arrives to vote at the model station in Batadraba

A traditional charkha at a polling booth in Assam's Jorhat