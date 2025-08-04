Gaurav Gogoi Questions Poll Body's Transparency Ahead Of Assam Elections

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Assam Congress President, Gaurav Gogoi, has launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI), just six to seven months ahead of the crucial Assam Assembly elections.

Gogoi questioned the 'impartiality' and 'transparency' of the Commission, raising concerns over its credibility. He also strongly criticised the recent appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner,.

"Why is there no discussion about the ECI in Parliament? Why are we raising such issues on Twitter instead of the Sadan (House)? The government stands with the ECI; we stand with the people. Who elected the ECI chairperson? PM Modi and Amit Shah. If you look at the track record of the ECI chairperson, it becomes clear why PM Modi and Amit Shah selected him. There must be a discussion on electoral reforms in the Sadan. Those who nominated the ECI chairperson should come to Parliament and answer," Gogoi said.

Meanwhile, All India Congress Committee (AICC) General Secretary Jitendra Singh on Sunday declared that the Congress is in "full election mode" in Assam, asserting that both the party and the people are eager for political change in the state.

Speaking to the media after a party's executive meeting in Guwahati, Singh said, "The whole idea of today's meeting was to discuss with our party leadership and cadre how we are going into the election - to develop a campaign strategy and address burning issues in Assam. We are not just pointing fingers at others. We are coming up with solutions."

He emphasised that the party is focused on offering constructive alternatives, particularly in areas like employment generation.

"A campaign plan is being developed based on the suggestions of the people of Assam and the party. We are absolutely in election mode - and so are the people of Assam. They are waiting to throw this government out," he added.

The Extended Executive Committee meeting of the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) began on Sunday at the Manabendra Sarma Complex in Dispur, Guwahati.

The high-level session was attended by APCC president Gaurav Gogoi, Assam Congress in-charge Jitendra Singh Alwar, senior leader Vikas Upadhyay, and several current and former MPs, MLAs, ministers, and key party functionaries.