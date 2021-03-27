West Bengal, Assam Elections 2021 LIVE Updates: 77 Seats Vote In First Phase, Assam Chief Minister Among Key Candidates

Election 2021 date: The counting of votes is on May 2. (Representational)

The politically volatile states of West Bengal and Assam will vote in the first phase of assembly elections today amid a resurgent Covid crisis to decide the fate of a number of top politicians including Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Polling will be held in 30 of the 294 constituencies of West Bengal and 47 of the 126 in Assam. Over 1.54 eligible voters in these two states can exercise their franchise today.

The first phase of poll in West Bengal - the state will have an eight-phase poll - will take place in all nine seats in Purulia, six in Paschim Medinipur and four each in Bankura and Jhargram. Besides seven seats in high-stakes Purba Medinipur - the home ground of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari - will also vote today.

In Assam, most of these seats will witness a triangular contest between the ruling BJP-AGP alliance, the Congress-led opposition grand alliance and the newly formed Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP). Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal is among the high-profile candidates in the first phase. Mr Sonowal is contesting from Majuli (ST) seat where he is locked in a direct contest with three-time former Congress MLA and former minister Rajib Lochan Pegu.

West Bengal will vote in eight-phases while the exercise will be completed in Assam in three phases on March 27, April 1 and 6. Altogether 264 candidates, including 23 women, are in the fray.

The state polls to the two states apart from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry are the first, after the assembly elections in Bihar, to be held during the pandemic.

Here are the Latest News Live Updates On Assembly Elections 2021:

Mar 27, 2021 06:56 (IST) Assam Election Live News: Voters queue outside a polling station in Nagaon



Mar 27, 2021 06:51 (IST) The assembly elections to the two states apart from Tamil Nadu, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry are the first, after the state polls in Bihar, to be held during the pandemic.

Mar 27, 2021 06:49 (IST) Preparations underway at a polling station in Rupahi, Nagaon district, ahead of voting for the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls today (ANI) #ElectionsWithNDTV Preparations underway at a polling station in Rupahi, Nagaon district, ahead of voting for the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls today (ANI) #ElectionsWithNDTV

Mar 27, 2021 06:47 (IST) Assam: Preparations underway at a polling station in Rupahi, Nagaon district, ahead of voting for the first phase of #AssamAssemblyPolls today.



Mar 27, 2021 06:30 (IST) West Bengal: Preparations underway at a polling booth inEast Midnapore, ahead of voting for the first phase of #WestBengalElections2021 today.



Mar 27, 2021 06:15 (IST) Stakes High For BJP, AGP In First Phase Of Assam Polls Today

The stakes for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its ally Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) are high in Assam where 47 seats of 126 Assembly constituencies across 34 districts will go for polling to the first of the three-phase elections on Saturday.

Polling will begin at 7 am today in 47 constituencies across 12 districts in Assam where the ruling BJP and Congress-AIUDF alliance are locked in a direct electoral contest.

In the first phase, a total of 264 candidates are in the fray on the 47 seats -- 42 from 11 districts of the Upper and northern region of the state and five seats from central Assam's Nagaon district.

The ruling BJP, who had wrestled power from the Congress in 2016 after a 15-year rule, is seeking a second term with the help of the AGP and the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL).

The Congress-led United People's Alliance (UPA) "Mahajath" and United Regional Front (URF) led by activist Akhil Gogoi's Raijor Dal have posed as formidable opponents.

Mar 27, 2021 06:12 (IST) ''Khela Shuru'' In Bengal: Phase-I Polls Begins Today

The "Khela" (game) of power begins in West Bengal on Saturday with the beginning of the first of the eight-phase assembly polls in the state.

In the first phase, 30 seats covering all assembly constituencies from the districts of Purulia and Jhargram and a segment of Bankura, Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur are going for polls.

The first phase of polling will decide the electoral fate of 191 candidates including 21 women.

The state is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with Trinamool Congress (TMC), Congress-Left alliance and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the fray.

