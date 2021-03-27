BJP Leader Suvendu Adhikari's Brother Alleges Attack By Trinamool

Somendu Adhikari has alleged poll rigging by local Trinamool leaders.

Somendu Adhikari, the brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, was today reportedly attacked by alleged Trinamool Congress workers in Contai town of West Bengal's East Midnapur district. His car was targeted and his driver thrashed, according to Mr Adhikari. He accused the ruling party of attacking him for impeding its attempts to rig the ongoing polling.

"Under the leadership of the TMC block President, Ram Govind Das and his wife, poll rigging was underway at three booths. My arrival here created problem for them...so they attacked my car and thrashed my driver," Soumendu Adhikari said. He had earlier alleged that some people were being stopped from voting at a polling centre in Contai.

Dibyendu Adhikari, BJP leader and another brother of Suvendu Adhikari, has said he has informed the police observer about the incident. he also confirmed that while the driver Gopal Singh was injured, Somendu Adhikari himself was not.

Mr Singh told NDTV that while Mr Adhikari was inside the car, some 20-25 Trinamool workers vandalised the car then thrashed him. "The police was there but no body helped," he said.

West Bengal is today witnessing the first of its eight phases of polling for the next state Assembly, with the BJP looking to replace Chief Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress in the government.

Suvendu Adhikari, a former aide of Ms Banerjee, is now with the BJP and an arch rival of hers. The two of them are facing each other off in the Nandigram constituency this time.

Earlier today, Suvendu Adhikari wrote to the Election Commission (EC) seeking suspension of some police officials in Haldia and Nandigram for allegedly helping the Trinamool carry out malpractices and irregularities during polling, ANI had reported.