Mumbai Reports 6,123 Covid Cases In Highest Ever One-Day Spike

Mumbai had reported 5,513 cases and nine deaths due to the coronavirus on Friday. (File)

Mumbai in Maharashtra reported 6,123 new COVID-19 cases today, its single-highest surge in 24 hours since the beginning of the pandemic, along with 12 deaths.

The new cases took the overall caseload to 3,91,751 and the death count to 11,641. With 2,294 people recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of active cases in Mumbai now stand at 41,609.

The city had reported 5,513 cases and nine deaths due to the coronavirus on Friday.

The rate at which infections in Mumbai are doubling now stands at 63 days while the recovery rate is 86 per cent, according to official data.

Maharashtra today banned all kinds of public gatherings including political and religious ones amid a big spike in COVID-19 cases in the state. Restaurants, gardens and malls will have to remain shut between 8 pm and 7 am from tomorrow, the state government said in an order today.

Maharashtra added 36,902 new infections on Friday, taking the cumulative tally to 26,37,735 while the overall death count stood at 53,907. The state had 2,82,451 active cases as on Friday.

"Of the total 36 districts in Maharashtra, 25 are most affected and account for 59.8 per cent of the cases reported in the country during the past one week," the Health Ministry said today.

Cases have surged across several states in since late February, following a near-full reopening of the economy and flouting of safety measures such as the wearing of face masks and social distancing, health officials say.

Five states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Gujarat - have reported a sharp rise in daily COVID-19 cases. After touching its lowest mark in mid-February, India's active COVID-19 cases are rising and breached the 4-lakh mark again after three-and-a-half months.