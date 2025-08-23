Man Kills Woman, 75, Attacks Her 97-Year-Old Mother In Maharashtra: Cops

Police have arrested a man for allegedly killing a 75-year-old woman and stealing her jewellery besides attacking her nonagenarian mother in Thane district of Maharashtra, officials said on Saturday.

The incident took place at the victim's farmhouse in Gandulwad village of Shahapur taluka during the intervening night of August 18 and 19, they said, adding that the accused has been identified as Shivaji Balvant Dhasade (25).

"Some unidentified men entered the victims' farmhouse and attacked the mother-daughter duo. Veena Daulataram Harpalani (75) died after being hit with a hard and blunt object by the accused, while her 97-year-old mother, Laxmi Narayandas Dalvani (97), was seriously injured in the incident," an official said.

Based on the complaint lodged by the dead woman's brother, police registered a case on August 19, 2025 at the Khinavli police station under multiple provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including section 103 (1) (murder), 109 (attempt to murder), 311 (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt), 332(b) (house trespass in order to commit offence) and others, he said.

The local crime branch assisted in the probe and questioned the workers and local residents. Based on intelligence and technical inputs, the police detained Dhasade, who confessed to his involvement in the crime, the official said.

