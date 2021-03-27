President Kovind's Condition Stable, Referred To AIIMS: Army Hospital

The President on Friday visited the Army Hospital after complaining of chest discomfort

President Ram Nath Kovind has been referred to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi for further investigation into his health condition by the Army's Research and Referral Hospital today.

The hospital informed that President Kovind's condition is stable and he was kept under observation at the hospital following chest discomfort on Friday.

"The President is being supervised by doctors after regular medical checkups. The President has expressed his thanks to all the well-wishers who have come to know about his health," the office of President of India tweeted.

The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Bangladesh, had inquired about the President's health.

"PM Narendra Modi spoke to Rashtrapati Ji's son. He enquired about the President's health and prayed for his well-being," the Prime Minister's Office had tweeted.