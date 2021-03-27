Over 62,000 New Covid Cases India's Biggest 1-Day Spike In Over 5 Months

Maharashtra will enforce a night curfew from Sunday, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's office said, as the state struggles with its biggest surge in coronavirus infections since the beginning of the pandemic. Shopping malls will be closed from 8 pm to 7 am, the order said. The state reported nearly 37,000 new Covid cases. Over 5,500 cases were recorded in Mumbai in 24 hours in the sharpest single-day rise.

Maharashtra is followed by the southern states of Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu in terms of the total number of COVID-19 cases reported so far.

While Kerala reported 1,825 new cases, neighbouring Karnataka saw 2,566 fresh infections.

After Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh reported the highest number of fresh cases with 2,665 infections in the last 24 hours.

31,581 active cases in the last 24 hours took the tally to 4,52,627.

Over 5.81 crore beneficiaries have been vaccinated in India so far, since the mammoth inoculation drive began in January. 26.05 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Friday said India will widen its coronavirus vaccination campaign in the "near future" to include more people, instead of restricting it to those above age 45. He said both Covaxin and Covishied are completely safe and immunogenic and as of now, there are no concerns about the safety of these vaccines being used in the country.

India told the UN General Assembly that it has supplied more COVID-19 vaccines globally than it has vaccinated its own people. India also cautioned that vaccine inequity will defeat the collective global resolve to contain the coronavirus as the disparity in the accessibility of vaccines will affect the poorest nations the most.