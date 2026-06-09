Today Weather in Delhi NCR LIVE Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast spell of light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph, on June 11 and 12 in Delhi and neighbouring regions.
According to the weather agency, these conditions may bring down the maximum temperature to around 35-37 degrees Celsius on June 12.
Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather as rain lashed several parts of the region, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.
The showers led to a noticeable drop in temperature, offering respite to residents who had been enduring uncomfortable weather conditions over the past few days.
Meanwhile, attention is gradually shifting to the progress of the southwest monsoon, which officially entered Kerala on June 4, marking the beginning of India's crucial rainy season. Although the onset was slightly later than usual, meteorologists say weather conditions have become favourable for its gradual advancement across southern and central parts of the country.
Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Today Weather, Heatwave, Rain, Monsoon Alert:
Today Weather Live: Heatwave Conditions Return To Parts Of Rajasthan
Several parts of Rajasthan are reeling under intense heat, with Sri Ganganagar recording a maximum temperature of 45.6 degrees Celsius on Monday, the weather department said.
According to the Meteorological Department, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in parts of the state in the coming days.
As per the Jaipur Meteorological Centre, Ganganagar was the hottest place in the state at 45.6 degrees Celsius. It was followed by Phalodi at 44.8 degrees, Jaisalmer and Bikaner at 44.0 degrees each, Pilani at 43.8 degrees, Churu at 43.5 degrees, Barmer at 42.8 degrees, Jodhpur at 42.4 degrees and Sangaria at 41.7 degrees Celsius.