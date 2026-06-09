Today Weather in Delhi NCR LIVE Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast spell of light rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds of up to 60 kmph, on June 11 and 12 in Delhi and neighbouring regions.

According to the weather agency, these conditions may bring down the maximum temperature to around 35-37 degrees Celsius on June 12.

Delhi-NCR witnessed a sudden change in weather as rain lashed several parts of the region, bringing much-needed relief from the prevailing heat and humidity.

The showers led to a noticeable drop in temperature, offering respite to residents who had been enduring uncomfortable weather conditions over the past few days.

Meanwhile, attention is gradually shifting to the progress of the southwest monsoon, which officially entered Kerala on June 4, marking the beginning of India's crucial rainy season. Although the onset was slightly later than usual, meteorologists say weather conditions have become favourable for its gradual advancement across southern and central parts of the country.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES on Today Weather, Heatwave, Rain, Monsoon Alert: