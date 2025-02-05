Tirupati Temple Orders Action Against 18 Non-Hindu Employees

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam, the governing body of the Tirupati temple, has taken action against 18 non-Hindu employees, who apparently are following non-Hindu practices despite taking an oath to uphold and follow the Hindu faith when they joined.

All of them have been barred from taking part in religious activity of the temple and have been asked to take a transfer to positions that are not connected to the temple. The board said the decision is in keeping with its commitment to preserving the spiritual sanctity of its temples and religious activities.

The TTD Board has recently resolved to either transfer such employees to government departments or facilitate their exit through the Voluntary Retirement Scheme.

TTD chairman BR Naidu had earlier said he would ensure that Tirumala remains a symbol of Hindu faith and sanctity.

Now, following his directions, orders have been issued for disciplinary action against the 18 employees who are allegedly participating in "non-Hindu religious activities while also taking part in Hindu religious fairs, festivals and functions conducted by the TTD, which impacts the sanctity, sentiments and beliefs of crores of Hindu devotees," read a statement from the board.

The board said the employees of the temple have to take an oath in front of the photo or idol of Lord Venkateshwara, promising to follow the Hindu faith and traditions when they join.

Now, their actions have been found to "demean" the prestige of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams.

The memo said two officials of the TTD have been tasked with verifying the present posting of the 18 employees and ensure that they are not posted in Tirumala or any temple or any religious programme related work or post.