Tirupati Board Seeks Land For Sri Venkateswara Temple In Assam

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has requested Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to allocate five acres of land in Guwahati for the construction of a Srivari temple in the state capital and expand the spiritual footprint of Sri Venkateswara Swamy in the north east.

Mr Sarma has assured full support for the project and confirmed to TTD chairperson BR Naidu that the state government would allocate the requested land to facilitate the construction.

He expressed his appreciation for the initiative taken by the Andhra Pradesh government and the TTD Trust Board, led by Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu. He added that the upcoming Srivari temple would be a "magnificent spiritual center" and would promote Hindu dharma, culture and traditions across the region.

Highlighting Assam's rich religious heritage, the Chief Minister spoke about the spiritual significance of the Kamakhya Devi temple and hoped that the Srivari temple would become a beacon of devotion and unity for devotees in the north east.

The TTD will likely finalise design, planning and associated stationing of temple management in collaboration with Assam authorities. This temple is expected to follow the architectural, ritual and administrative norms used in earlier TTD expansions, ensuring consistency while accommodating local culture.

The proposed temple, to be constructed under the aegis of TTD, is expected to strengthen religious and cultural ties while offering a new spiritual destination for devotees in the region.

The meeting today aligns with TTD's larger strategy, as decided in recent board meetings, to significantly expand its temple footprint across India and internationally.

In December 2024, the TTD Board approved the formation of an expert committee to oversee global expansion. In March 2025, the TTD formally wrote to chief ministers, requesting at least 10 acres of prime land in various state capitals for new Srivari temple projects. The letter emphasised both spiritual outreach and the role of temple tourism in regional development.

The Board has reportedly set aside Rs 5,258 crore to pursue temple construction in India and overseas, with a dedicated trust to oversee international temple projects. In July 2025, the TTD formed a sub-committee to evaluate feasibility and launch temple construction in various countries, based on earlier expert recommendations.