Gang Runs Fake Tirumala Temple, Resort Booking Websites, Loots Visitors

The Bapatla district police in Andhra Pradesh have arrested a pan-India gang from Rajasthan responsible for creating fraudulent websites that mimicked popular tourism and temple booking portals.

The gang, which defrauded victims of nearly Rs 50 lakh, was caught after a meticulous investigation across the country.

Bapatla Superintendent of Police Tushar Dudi said Paramjeet, 20, and Bittu, 21, both from Rajasthan's Deeg district, have been arrested.

"This gang created fake websites that closely resembled the official portals of Haritha Resorts in Suryalanka and several prominent temples, including Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam and Srisailam," Mr Dudi said.

"They preyed on tourists and devotees who were unknowingly booking rooms and services through these fake sites and transferring money online."

The investigation began after G Ashok, manager of Haritha Resorts at Bapatla Suryalanka, filed a complaint. He reported that a fake website, "Harith Beach Resort Suryalanka", was deceiving tourists and defrauding them.

The police filed a case and formed two special teams, one for investigation and another for technical analysis, to track down the fraudsters.

The technical team's analysis revealed the wide-ranging nature of the gang's operations.

A total of 127 complaints against the group were found across 18 states. These included 49 related to the fake Haritha Resorts website, 11 concerning fraudulent sites for TTD, Srisailam, and Trimbakeshwar, and dozens of other online frauds like OLX scams and UPI-based deception.

The highest number of victims was reported in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, followed by Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

"We urge the public not to trust fake websites or click on unknown links for payments," Mr Dudi said.

"We are conducting awareness campaigns to educate citizens about these cyber frauds. Any victim should immediately call our toll-free helpline, 1930, or file a complaint at cybercrime.gov.in."

The special teams tracked the accused to their hideout in Rajasthan's Sahasa, where they were arrested. A mobile phone and two SIM cards were seized from one of the accused.

The two men have been brought to Guntur district Jail. A local court gave the police two-day custody of the accused.