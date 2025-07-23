Tirumala Opens New Srivani Darshan Ticket Centre For Devotees To Avoid Long Queues

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) today officially opened a new SRIVANI Darshan Ticket Centre. The state-of-the-art facility, strategically located opposite Tirumala Annamayya Bhavan, was inaugurated on Tuesday evening by TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu, accompanied by TTD Executive Officer (EO) J. Shyamala Rao.

The opening of this new centre addresses a long-standing challenge faced by devotees, who often had to endure long queues from as early as 5:00 AM to secure SRIVANI Darshan tickets.

"Devotees have been standing in queues for Srivani Darshan tickets since 5 am," remarked Chairman Naidu during the inauguration. "In this context, these new counters have been built at a cost of Rs. 60 lakhs with state-of-the-art infrastructure to issue tickets easily to devotees."

The SRIVANI Trust, a flagship initiative of the TTD, allows devotees to make a contribution for the development and maintenance of various TTD projects, in return for which they receive a special entry darshan. The high demand for these tickets often led to considerable wait times and inconvenience.

The new centre, equiped with modern infrastructure, is expected to significantly reduce these queues and provide a more comfortable and efficient ticket issuance process.

Following the inauguration of the SRIVANI Darshan Ticket Centre, Chairman Naidu also unveiled newly modernised sub-inquiry offices in the HVC (High-Level Cottages) and ANC (Annaprasadam Complex) areas. These upgraded facilities are designed to further enhance devotee convenience by providing better assistance and information services. The Chairman personally inspected the infrastructure set up at these locations, ensuring they meet the needs of the pilgrims.

