Tirupati Board Opens New Srivani Darshan Ticket To Ease Devotee Wait Time

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) launched a new SRIVANI Darshan Ticket Centre on Tuesday, aiming to streamline the ticketing process for devotees.

Located opposite the Tirumala Annamayya Bhavan, the new facility was inaugurated by TTD Chairman B.R. Naidu and Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao.

The centre addresses long-standing complaints about lengthy queues, with devotees often waiting from 5:00 AM to secure SRIVANI Darshan tickets.

"Devotees have faced long waits since early morning," Mr Naidu said at the opening. "These new counters, built for Rs. 60 lakh with advanced infrastructure, will make ticketing faster and easier," he added.

The SRIVANI Trust, a key TTD initiative, lets devotees contribute to temple projects in exchange for special entry darshan. High demand for these tickets has often caused significant delays, which the new centre is expected to reduce with its efficient setup.

Mr Naidu also unveiled upgraded sub-inquiry offices at the High-Level Cottages (HVC) and Annaprasadam Complex (ANC) areas. These modernised facilities aim to improve devotee support with better information and assistance services. Mr Naidu also inspected the setups to ensure they meet pilgrims' needs.