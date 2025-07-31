To Tackle 'Direspectful' Reels, Tirupati Board Bans Filming Inside Temple

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has issued a strict warning against filming social media reels within the temple premises.

The announcement comes in response to recent instances of individuals creating and sharing objectionable and allegedly mischievous videos, which TTD officials have condemned as disrespectful to the sanctity of the holy shrine.

In a press release issued by the Chief Public Relations Officer, TTD stated that such acts are not only inappropriate in a spiritual environment but also deeply hurt the sentiments of millions of devotees who visit the temple to worship Lord Venkateswara.

The statement said Tirumala is a sacred space dedicated to worship and devotion, and all visitors are expected to respect its spiritual significance.

To combat the issue, the TTD Vigilance and Security Department has been directed to take stringent legal action against those who violate temple decorum by filming or circulating such content. Offenders will face criminal cases and other necessary legal consequences.

The TTD has appealed to all devotees to cooperate in maintaining the spiritual atmosphere of Tirumala by refraining from creating or promoting inappropriate content.