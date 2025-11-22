20 Crore Laddoos Made With Spurious Ghee During 2019-24: Tirupati Official

An estimated 20 crore laddoos were prepared using adulterated ghee at the revered Tirupati shrine, authorities have said, even as a probe continues into the impurities found in the temple prasad. This was among the total 48.76 crore laddoos that were distributed during 2019-2024, said BR Naidu, chairman of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Trust Board that manages the famous Sri Venkateshwara temple.

The figures were arrived at based on a simple calculation, accounting for the daily footfall at the temple, procurement details, and production and sale figures.

The adulteration came to light last year, hurting religious sentiments of lakhs of devotees, given the sanctity of the prasad. The case is now being probed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The SIT has found that 68 lakh kg of the adulterated ghee—mixed with palm oil, palm kernel oil, and other toxic substances—worth about Rs 250 crore, was supplied by the Bhole Baba Dairy of Uttarakhand and its shell companies.

An estimated 11 crore devotees had visited the temple during these five years, with sources suggesting there is no way to determine who received the laddus made with adulterated ghee.

The TTD has admitted that even VVIP laddus were not separately identifiable.

The SIT recently held questioned former TTD chairman and YSRCP MP YV Subba Reddy for eight hours in connection with the case. Asked why he allowed the ghee tankers despite a lab detecting adulterants in the samples, he claimed the report was never placed before him and procurement followed technical committee recommendations.

His former assistant Chinna Appanna has been arrested.

The SIT has also questioned former TTD Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy. It has filed its key observations at a court in Nellore, with a supplementary chargesheet expected by December 15.