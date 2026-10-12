"Not Government Property": Temple Board Member On Tirumala Land Usage Order

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Board member and leader of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BKP), Bhanu Prakash Reddy has strongly objected to the Karnataka Cabinet's decision concerning the management of Karnataka Choultry land in Tirumala, demanding that the state government immediately withdraw its decision.

Bhanu Reddy alleged that the move could pave the way for commercial exploitation of land belonging to Lord Venkateswara and warned against turning the sacred pilgrimage centre into a hub for business and political interests.

"Every inch of land, every stone and every tree in Tirumala belongs to Lord Venkateswara. This is not the property of any government or individual. It belongs to Lord Balaji and his devotees," Reddy said.

Explaining the background of the land allocation, he said the TTD had allotted 7.5 acres to the Mysore Maharaja, of which 6.5 acres were utilised to construct around 150 rooms and a large Kalyana Mandapam for devotees visiting Tirumala from Karnataka.

He alleged that the Karnataka government, under Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, had now decided to bring the facility entirely under Karnataka Tourism, raising concerns over the proposed use of the premises.

Reddy cited the TTD Act of 1997 and asserted that the property could not be subleased in violation of the applicable rules.

He also alleged that shops and canteens were being considered for commercial purposes and claimed that influential political figures were behind the developments. These allegations could not be independently verified.

"Why should a religious centre be converted into a money-making enterprise and a political rehabilitation centre? The land belongs to Lord Balaji, and the Karnataka government has no right to treat it as its own property," he said.

Reddy further questioned reports of proposals to accommodate Karnataka legislators and ministers on the premises, insisting that decisions concerning the land must prioritise the interests of devotees.

He said he would consult TTD officials and seek a formal response from the Karnataka government. "We will not allow even an inch of Tirumala land to be taken away or misused. We are prepared to send a strong notice to the Karnataka government after discussions with TTD officials," he warned.

Bhanu Prakash Reddy also threatened a protest by the BJP if the issue was not resolved, urging the Karnataka government to reconsider its decision and respect the religious significance of Tirumala.