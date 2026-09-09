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Karnataka Plans 15% Rural Quota In Government Seats For Professional Courses

Karnataka proposes a 15 percent reservation for rural students in government seats for professional courses.

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Karnataka Plans 15% Rural Quota In Government Seats For Professional Courses
Public Can Submit Feedback On Draft Quota Rules Within 15 Days.
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The Karnataka government has proposed a 15 per cent reservation for eligible students from rural areas in government seats for professional courses.The proposal provides two separate quotas of 7.5 per cent each. The Higher Education Department issued the draft amendment on September 5, as reported by PTI.

Under the first 7.5 per cent quota, seats will be reserved for students who studied from Class 1 to 10 in government schools or government pre-university colleges located in rural areas of Karnataka.

Another 7.5 per cent quota has been proposed for students who studied from Class 1 to 10 in schools or other educational institutions located in rural areas. This quota will apply whether the institution is government-run or private.

The proposed reservation will be part of the 15 per cent government-seat quota for professional educational institutions.

According to PTI, the government has invited objections and suggestions on the draft rules. Those who may be affected by the proposal can submit their views within 15 days of its publication in the Official Gazette.

The rules will be called the Karnataka Selection of Candidates for Admission to Government Seats in Professional Educational Institutions (Amendment) Rules, 2026.

If approved, the amendment will come into effect from the date it is published in the Official Gazette. The proposal has been made under Section 14 of the Karnataka Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Capitation Fee) Act, 1984.

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